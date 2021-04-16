Unknown Gunmen Kill 6 In Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau has confirmed the killing of six persons by gunmen in Wereng community, Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Jos.

According to Ogaba, the incident occurred on Thursday night at a drinking joint.

“The command is aware of the unfortunate attack at a beer parlour in Wereng Village of Riyom where six persons lost their lives.

Read Also: Gunmen Scale Palace Fence; Kidnap Monarch In Ekiti

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, condemned the incident and had directed the Area Commander to relocate to the community.

“More personnel have been deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored and to avert further breakdown of law and order in the village,” he said.