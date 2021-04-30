US Embassy To Prioritise Visa Appointments For Nigerian Students

The United States Mission in Nigeria on Friday announced that it will prioritize student visa applicants and ensure Nigerian students resuming this Fall (September) get visa interview appointments well in advance of their program start date.

According to Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, US offices in Lagos and Abuja will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping personnel and customers safe.

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remains a high priority for the U.S. Mission in Nigeria,” Tuller said, in a statement made available to journalists by the US Embassy.

“We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible. If your U.S. studies are scheduled to begin this Fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.”

Tuller explained that all student visa appointments must be booked through the U.S. Travel Docs website at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng/. She warned applicants against the use of third-party services, including touts, and fixers who broker visa appointments.

According to her, agents or third parties often seek to benefit by charging a fee for their services and they may not always provide the correct information, which can harm an applicant’s chances of qualifying for the visa.

“Both Nigeria and the United States benefit when Nigerian students study at one of our world-class educational institutions. To prepare for your U.S. educational opportunity, we encourage you to check out EducationUSA Advising Centers at our American Spaces in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Calabar, or at educationUSA.state.gov,” she added.