US Secretary Of State To Discuss Security Issues With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to meet with the US secretary of states, Anthony Blinken to discuss a range of issues, including lasting security today (Tuesday).

This was made known in a media call by US officials led by Robert Godec, the acting assistant secretary of the Department of State Bureau of African Affairs, who confirmed Blinken’s virtual visit to Nigeria and Kenya.

This is coming after a recent rise in security challenges across every region of Nigeria, including killings in Kaduna, displacement in Geidam, Yobe, and military deaths in Borno.

An initial statement by the US Department of State had highlight what Blinken would focus on when speaking to Nigerian leaders.

“Secretary Blinken will then travel virtually to Nigeria, where he will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification,” the statement read.

“People-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, amplify and strengthen our relationship.

“During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari and Foreign Minister Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance.”