US Shooting: Insecurity A Global Phenomenon, Says Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has expressed that insecurity is not a peculiar situation to Nigeria but a global phenomenon.
He made this statement on Friday on his Twitter page while reacting to the mass shooting in the US city of Indianapolis which happened on Thursday.
According to reports, eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a FedEx Ground facility before proceeding to kill himself.
Reacting, Keyamo lamented the statistics on shootings in the US, stressing that insecurity is a global phenomenon.
He then advised Nigerians against ethnicising and politicising their own state of insecurity.
He wrote:
Yet, another mass shooting in the USA today. The statistics in the US is staggering. However, it’s no excuse for our state of insecurity & it is immoral for us to compare & say ours is even lesser. But we should stop ethnicising & politicising what is clearly a global phenomenon pic.twitter.com/mSYYehkdMl
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 16, 2021