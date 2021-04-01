Use Your Voter’s Card If You Want Good Governance – Tacha

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has told Nigerians to use their voter’s card if they want good governance.

The reality TV star cum serial entrepreneur recorded a video of herself and shared on social media.

In the video, the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter could be heard saying that Nigerians exhibit voter apathy yet cry continously for good governance and functional leaders.

According to the reality TV star, good governance is not going to be witnessed simply because the citizens wish for it; it will only happen if they actively make use of their voter’s card to elect the right people in.

Watch the video HERE