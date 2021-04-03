USSD Challenge Encountered By MTN Users To Be Resolved Soon: Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has expressed that the challenge encountered by MTN users through the unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) channel will be resolved soon.

MTN reportedly asked users to recharge their lines through physical cards following the revoking of the USSD channel by banks.

“Dear Customer, our bank recharge channels are currently unavailable. Kindly recharge using physical cards. We apologise for the inconvenience. Thank you,” the message reads.

Also Read: FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage By One Month

Reacting to this development, Pantami revealed that the difficulty was due to a fallout between MTN Nigeria and some banks.

In the tweet, Pantami revealed that he had engaged with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), adding that the issue will be resolved soon.

“On the fallout between MTN Nigeria and some banks on USSD services today, I engaged with both regulators, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and EVC Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). We have reached an advance stage of resolving the issues, for the services to be restored to our citizens. Many thanks!”