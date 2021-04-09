WAEC Announces Date To Conduct 2021 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rescheduled the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The exam body took to its Twitter page on Friday to announce that the exams, earlier scheduled for May/June, will now hold between August 16 and September 30.

In a statement by Demianus Ojijeogu, head of public affairs WAEC, Nigeria, the council also denied media reports that the exams had been postponed.

Also Read: Why UTME Students Must Use NIN To Register – JAMB Registrar

WAEC also clarified comments made by Patrick Areghan, its national head, stating that he was quoted out of context.

He added that the international timetable for the conduct of the examination would be released in due course.

Ojijeogu explained that the new dates announced by the examination body was in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.