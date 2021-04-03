W’Brom Hands Tuchel First Defeat As Chelsea Crumbles At Home

Relegation-threatened West Brom handed Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel his first defeat as the Blues’ boss with a 5-2 trashing at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The match started off on a positive note for Tuchel’s boys as American winger, Christian Pulisic scored in the 27th minute to put the Blues in front.

However, a second yellow for Thiago Silva in the 29th minute altered the course of the game.

A quick Matheus Pereira brace in injury time of the first half put West Brom in front at halftime.

A Calum Robinson brace and Mbaye Diagne goal in the second half secured the big victory for the struggling club. Second half substitute, Mason Mount scored Chelsea’s second goal of the game.