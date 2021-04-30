We Are Not Broke, Says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has come out to explain that it is not broke.

The corporation stated that the zero revenue projection for May pertains only to the federation revenue stream it manages and not a reflection of its overall financial performance.

Kennie Obateru, the group general manager of NNPC public affairs division, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“The shortfall will be remedied by the corporation as it relates only to the Federation revenue stream being managed by the NNPC and does not reflect the overall financial performance of the Corporation,” the statement read.

“The NNPC remains in positive financial trajectory for the period in question.”