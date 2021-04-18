‘We Are Running Into Serious Debts’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo Cries Out Over Curfew On Clubs

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has cried out to the Lagos State government over the curfew in the state between 12 am – 4 am.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star and content creator states in a video that the COVID-19-induced curfew has done more harm than good, especially to those running night relaxation centres such as lounges, bars, and clubs.

The mother of two also added that she and other hospitality entrepreneurs like her are running into serious debts on account of the curfew.

“@jidesanwoolu please sir, can you kindly address this 12am – 4am curfews Is there still curfew in Lagos & why? is it that corona virus moves between 12am – 4am or is there another reason why?

Read Also: ‘I have been raped 5 times’ – Iyabo Ojo says (video)

please I’m asking on behalf of all lounge, bar and club owners in Lagos, we are running into serious debt & loss, alot of us are closing down & it’s affecting lives & family, we need answers muhammadubuhari @profosinbajo“, she wrote.

Watch the video HERE