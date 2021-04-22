We Need More Funds To Tackle Insecurity, Army Chief Tells Senate

Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim has called on the Nigerian Senate to improve funding for the military to tackle insecurity.

He stated that the funds for the military would be used to purchase equipment and weapons.

Attahiru stated this on Wednesday while receiving the senate committee on the army in his office.

He expressed that the support of the lawmakers is needed to assist the military to defeat all security threats.

The army chief said Nigeria is faced with a lot of security challenges that include insurgency in the north-east, banditry in the north-west and parts of north-central, as well as secessionist agitations in the south-east.

“To curb and finally defeat these threats, the Nigerian army requires equipment, weapons, armor fighting vehicles, platforms, and various combat enablers,” he said.

“I urge you to, as a matter of urgency, consider these critical needs as you legislate and appropriate funds.

“I will be counting on your support, so that we can efficiently perform our constitutional roles and defeat all our threats.”