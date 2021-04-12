We Sleep With One Another In Nollywood, It’s A Blessed Industry – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has hinted in a recent interview that Nollywood practitioners sleep with one another.

In an interview with Vanguard, the seasoned movie star explains that what goes on in the Nigerian movie industry is not that different from what also takes place in other industries where stakeholders get into amorous affairs with one another, adding that the only difference is that they are in the limelight.

The 67-year-old veteran, however, pointed out that there is the positive side of the industry that should get even more spotlight than the randy details.

“That is far from the truth. In fact, we are one of the professions whose members are very disciplined. People tend to make noise out of everything we do as public figures. That is not to say we do not date or sleep with one another.

The profession is a blessed one and people should please see the good side of our profession too. We educate, entertain, admonish, enlighten the world through our artistic works”, he said.