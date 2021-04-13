What I Look Out For In A Woman – Korede Bello

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has revealed what he looks out for in a woman.

Taking to his Twitter page, the ‘Mi Casa Su Casa’ singer describes his kind of woman.

According to the Mavin Records artist, it is a huge turn-on for him whenever a lady speaks intelligently about finance.

In his words:

“Such a turn on when I hear a lady speaking intellectually about finance. Alright then, take my money”

Read Also: ‘Men Are More Responsible For Unwanted Sexual Advances’ – Korede Bello

Information Nigeria recalls that the 24-year-old Nigerian Institute of Journalism-trained Mass Communication graduate recently revealed in a recent interview that he had to sacrifice a lot of intimate relationships for his career.

See his post below: