What I Look Out For In A Woman – Korede Bello

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has revealed what he looks out for in a woman.
Taking to his Twitter page, the ‘Mi Casa Su Casa’ singer describes his kind of woman.
According to the Mavin Records artist, it is a huge turn-on for him whenever a lady speaks intelligently about finance.
In his words:
“Such a turn on when I hear a lady speaking intellectually about finance. Alright then, take my money”
Information Nigeria recalls that the 24-year-old Nigerian Institute of Journalism-trained Mass Communication graduate recently revealed in a recent interview that he had to sacrifice a lot of intimate relationships for his career.
