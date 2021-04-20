Why I Am Flaunting My Baby Bump – Actress Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed why she is always flaunting her baby bump on her Instagram page.

According to the mother of one, she is flaunting her pregnant belly at every given opportunity so that no one can claim that her pregnancy is fake in the future.

In her words:

“Them say make I no show my Belle! Nah lie oo! I go show ooo In fact I go shout am from the rooftop say I get Belle! No be wen I born now, dem go say I thief baby or I thief baby picture or I do surrogate”

See her full post below: