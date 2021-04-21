Why I Changed My Name To Grace-Charis Bassey: Actress Belinda Effah

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah, has revealed why she changed her name to Grace-Charis Bassey.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share the details behind the sudden change of name.

According to the beautiful actress cum fashion entrepreneur, she renamed herself after finding out that the meaning of her former name, Belinda, is ‘Pretty Serpent’.

“My Brother From My Step Mother Decided To Rename My Sisters and I. Accordingly to Him We Needed English Names I Bore The Name Belinda Without Knowing The Meaning- Pretty Serpent. Faster Forward To When People Started Asking Me The Meaning Of My Name . I Decided To Research The Meaning Of My Name

Dear World Please Kindly Endeavor To Effect My Name Change Grace-Charis Bassey Effah (GCB), This Is my Decision. No Offense To Those Bearing Linda or Belinda, as I Respect Every Linda’s out There. My Destiny Is Different From Theirs. What Might Work For Them Might Not Work For Others. I Have Chosen My Path and I Am Following It“, she wrote.

See her post below: