Why I Don’t Flaunt My Boyfriend On Social Media – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed why she does not flaunt her boyfriend on social media.

The movie star and mother of one took to her Instagram Stories to state that she is not a fan of Instagram relationship.

“People life is your entertainment.. But I NBS refuse to give you a show I only show you what I want you to see!!! I don’t do Instagram relationship, This one no be child’s play.. so I don’t need to follow him on Instagram or even like his pictures, I show him love off the gram.. it’s My relationship not OUR relationship”

See her series of posts below: