Why Nigerians Grow Up Angry And Bitter – Actress Lynda Clems

Nigerian actress, Lynda Clems has provided her colleague, actor Ugezu Ugezu with the reason why Nigerians grow up angry and bitter.

The actor had stated via his Instagram page that the African reality is gradually being eroded because young parents of this present generation are not flogging their children mercilessly the way their parents flogged them.

This made the actress type her comment under the post.

“Nigerians??? Stop emotionally and mentally abusing kids in the name of yelling, stop physically abusing kids in the name of flogging and beating, that’s why we grow up walking around angry and bitter, those who are mentally strong enough try their best to do better with their own kids“, she wrote.

See his post and her comment below: