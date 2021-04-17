Why Northern PDP Govs Worked Against Jonathan In 2015: Ex-gov Aliyu

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, has revealed why northern Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors worked against ex-president Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 elections.

He stated that the governors worked against Jonathan because he reneged on their agreement not to seek another term.

Aliyu said this in a statement he signed titled, ‘Why We Opposed Jonathan’s Second Term Bid –Babangida Aliyu,’ on Friday.

Aliyu stated that the northern governors had an agreement with Jonathan to complete the tenure of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who died in office, and then run for only one term, but the former president insisted on running for a second term.

He stated that the north felt the region stood in a disadvantaged position and shortchanged if Jonathan won a second term, hence the opposition.