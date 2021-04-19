Wike Backs Obaseki, Says Money Printing Claim Didn’t ‘Come Out Of The Blue’

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has backed the claim by his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, that N60 billion was printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fund the government.

A claim that has come out to be challenged by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Wike stated that the allegation by Obaseki cannot be regarded as spurious.

“Obaseki was in APC, so he understands them. So, Obaseki couldn’t have come from the blues to say they printed N60 billion. He knows them,” Wike said.

“Instead of answering the question, he (Emefiele) said governors have to pay back the bailout loan. Bailout is a loan, if you want to take it, go and take it. But answer the question whether money was printed or not printed.”