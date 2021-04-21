Wike: No Reasonable Government Will Allow Pantami In Its Cabinet

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed no reasonable government will allow Minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami in its cabinet.

The minister’s previous comments allegedly supporting Al-Qaeda has generated reactions, with some Nigerians calling for his resignation.

Although, the Minister has come out to deny association with the terrorist group, calls for his resignation have continued.

Speaking on the situation, Wike stated that in an ideal society, the allegations against Pantami should jolt any government into action.

He made this known while speaking in an interview with the African Independent Television (AIT) on Tuesday.

“No government can fold its hands and allow it. I don’t understand why any reasonable government will allow such a person to be in the cabinet,” the governor said.

“But you were here when DSS wrote a report against (Ibrahim) Magu. What happened? Look, I have never seen a country that your secret service wrote a report about the nominee of Mr President, questioning his character and the rest, and that he is not appointable. What happened? So, what are you talking about. What removed Magu is a power play.”