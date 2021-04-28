Wike: Passage Of Electoral Bill Delayed Because APC Wants To Manipulate 2023 Elections

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress is delaying the passage of the electoral act amendment bill to manipulate the 2023 elections.

He made this allegation during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Wike stated that the delay in the passage of the bill is a strategy of the ruling party to influence future elections.

The Rivers helmsman stated that the electoral bill will ensure that there are credible elections in 2023.

Speaking further during the interview, Wike stated that the APC is scared of credible and fair polls.

“This government does not want to give Nigeria credible elections in 2023. Why will they want to give Nigeria a credible election in 2023? They know very clearly that with the way things stand today, Nigerians have lost confidence in this government,” he said.

“No reasonable Nigerian will say I want this APC government to come back in 2023. And therefore, what we do to make sure there is no credible election is to make sure we do not allow this amendment of the electoral act that ought to give us a credible, free and fair election.

“So that they will be able to manipulate the 2023 elections. It is very clear. I’m surprised Mr President will not even champion it to say ‘look I promised Nigeria that one thing I must leave in office even before anything’; ‘I must give Nigeria, free and credible elections.’

“You see, national assembly, they say one thing here today, one thing here tomorrow. All these things are strategies of the ruling party to deny Nigerians in 2023 of having a free, fair and credible election.”