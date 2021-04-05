Wizkid Set To Release Video For ‘Essence’ Featuring Tems

Nigerian Afro-beat musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, alias Wizkid is set to release the highly-anticipated video of his single, ‘Essence’ featuring fast-rising female pop star, Tems on Friday, April 9th.

Taking to his Twitter account on Easter Monday, April 5th, the recent Grammy award winner shares a snippet of the full music video, which is the fourth official video off his critically-acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’.

“Essence drops 9th ❤️🦅”, he wrote along with his signature emoji.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Joro’ crooner was recently seen on the set of the shoot for the music video in the company of Tems.

The teasers that made it to social media generated a heated controversy as singer Simi and veteran producer, Samklef clashed following the latter’s viral tweet.

See his post below: