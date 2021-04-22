Woman sets her boyfriend’s house ablaze over domestic misunderstanding

A woman has been arrested in Benue State after she allegedly set her boyfriend’s house ablaze over a domestic misunderstanding.

The incident happened in the Achusah area of Makurdi, the state capital on Wednesday morning, April 21.

According to Igila Fanem Philip, who disclosed this on Facebook, the couple had a little misunderstanding on Tuesday night.

After he left for work in the early hours of today, she set his house ablaze and then fled with her meagre belongings.

She was, however, apprehended by the local vigilante group with the help of neighbours on Wednesday afternoon.

