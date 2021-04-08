Woman who had the world’s longest fingernails cuts them after nearly 30 years

The woman who holds a record for having the longest fingernails in the world has become the topic of social media after she recently cut off her nails.

Ayanna Williams, who lives in Houston, Texas, broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest fingernails in 2017, when they measured nearly 19 feet long.

She finally cut her nails over the weekend, after nearly 30 years of not cutting them.

Before getting them cut, she measured it one final time and it was 24 ft, 0.7 in.

It took her three to four bottles of nail polish and over 20 hours to do her manicure prior to cutting her nails.

Williams had her nails cut at a dermatology office in Fort Worth, Texas, where an electric rotary tool was used for her first nail cut since the early 1990s.

“With or without my nails, I will still be the queen,” Williams said, according to Guinness. “My nails don’t make me, I make my nails!”

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will display Williams’ trimmed nails at its museum in Orlando, Florida.

Williams said she plans to only grow her nails about six inches.

Because of her long nails, Williams was unable to do some activities, such as washing the dishes and putting sheets on a bed.

She said her new goal is to encourage the next history-making nail enthusiast to go for a Guiness World Records title.

The record for the longest fingernails ever on a female still belongs to Lee Redmond, who started to grow them in 1979. They reached a length of 28 feet, but Redmond lost them in an automobile accident in 2009, according to Guinness World Records.

