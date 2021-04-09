Women Are More Judgmental Than Men – Monalisa Chinda

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda seems to concur with the notion that women are more judgmental than men in a new post shared via her Instagram Stories.

The post shared by the veteran movie star analyzes the way women judge their fellow women for not living according to societal rules and norms.

It reads:

“Men don’t glare at each other like tigers about to fight. So, why do women find it necessary to always give dirty looks to each other that makes them feel insecure? It’s not their problem that you think they have better legs or are wearing a dress too short. Really, women? That is your only source of entertainment, isn’t it? Probably the girl’s life you are so busy discussing does not even acknowledge your existence.”

