‘You Have The Purest Heart’ – Teddy A Tells Bam Bam On Her Birthday

BBNaija star, Temitope Adenibuyan, alias Teddy A has celebrated his wife, Bamike Olawunmi, alias Bam Bam on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, April 23, 2021, the musician cum reality TV star shares a video clip to celebrate their love.

In his caption, the father of two describes Bam Bam as a beautiful woman with the purest of hearts. He added that he’s proud of the woman she has become.

“A beautiful woman with the purest of hearts; so loving, selfless, strong, fierce, passionate, driven and spirit filled! Happy birthday my queen. I love you and I’m proud of the woman you’ve become! ❤️❤️❤️“, he wrote.

The celebrity couple met in 2018 as contestants in the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ house. They have a beautiful daughter, Zendaya together.

