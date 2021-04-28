‘You Inspired Me To Go Into Comedy’, Mr Macaroni Tells Craze Clown

Popular social media comedian, Debo Adedayo, alias Mr Macaroni has thanked his senior colleague, Craze Clown for being a source of inspiration to him.

The latter had taken to his Twitter page to reflect on his journey into social media comedy and his success so far.

“🙏🏾 BIG THANK YOU to everyone that’s been supporting me since I started dis journey 2008 (4rm Facebook to vine to keek to Instagram etc). I can’t appreciate you guys enough. Most started watching me before I got into Med school, graduated, started a family and they stil here❤️ OGs“, he wrote.

Read Also: Police Would Have Killed Me If I Wasn’t Mr Macaroni, Says Comedian

Quoting his tweet, Mr Macaroni replied:

“In 2008 I was in SS3. Needless to say how much of an inspiration and motivation you are. God bless you forever KING!”

See the exchange below: