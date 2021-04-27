You Need More Energy To Break Nigeria Than Fix It – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has kicked against calls for secession, saying that more effort is needed to break Nigeria than to fix it.

He made this known while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight which aired on Monday.

The Minister pointed out that the nation’s strength lies in its diversity.

“The agitation for political restructuring is okay. However, what is not okay is the call for secession or for separation,” he said.

“We would need more energy to break Nigeria than to fix it. As a matter of fact, the strength of Nigeria is its diversity. So everybody agreed that secession is not an option.”

On the security challenges in the country, the government’s spokesman backed several calls for the creation of state police.

He opined that the move would help tackle the myriads of security threats in several parts of the nation.