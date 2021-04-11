You’re The Brother My Parents Never Told Me About, AY Makun Tells Alexx Ekubo

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has sent a heartfelt birthday note to Alexx Ekubo, describing him as the brother his parents never told him about.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a photo of the movie star on his 35th birthday, the ace stand-up comedian turned filmmaker writes:

“Wishing a big happy birthday to the guy who makes me feel like I have a brother my parents never told me about. @alexxekubo, this is Wishing you all the instagram messages from your crushes that your heart can handle today. Happy birthday to the stalker of the century who will never let me drink water and drop cup. Lol”

See his post below: