“You’re The Man Behind My Success”, Mide Martins Tells Husband, Afeez Owo On His Birthday

Popular Yoruba actress, Mide Martins has written a lovely note to her husband and colleague, Afeez Owo on his birthday.

The ace Yoruba movie star and filmmaker clocks a new age on Tuesday, April 13, and his beautiful wife had a special message for him.

Sharing nice studio shots of the actor on her Instagram page, Martins writes:

“Behind every successful woman, there must be a very strong supportive man. Happy birthday to the man behind my success. You complete me. What more could I have asked from God.

You are my greatest fulfiment in llfe. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face. Thank you for being a father & mother to me. Thank you for always being a light in the dark.”

See her full post below: