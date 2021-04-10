Yul Edochie Celebrates Daughter As She Clocks 16

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has celebrated his daughter, Danielle as she clocks 16 on her birthday, Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star and political aspirant shares a picture of his beautiful first daughter as he penned an emotional caption expressing the circumstances surrounding her birth.

“I can’t keep calm oo. My daughter, my first child is 16 today. Happy 16th Birthday to my Angel @danielleyuledochie I still remember that beautiful day in 2005 when you were born. How happy we were to have you. The nurses said you were the cutest baby ever born in that hospital.

You never stoped smiling at everyone. That was also the year I joined Nollywood. I remember how broke I was then and couldn’t afford 22k for hospital bills (😀😀😀) But your birth brought blessings to your mother”, he wrote.

See his full post below: