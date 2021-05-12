$153m, 80 Assets Recovered From Diezani: EFCC

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has revealed that the commission has recovered a whopping $153 million from former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison Madueke.

Bawa also revealed that no fewer than 80 choice property valued at $80 million have also been seized from her and handed over to the federal government.

Bawa spoke during a One-on-One interview on the the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Tuesday.

He also served a notice that he was ready to relinquish his position if anyone brought pressure on him to do what was not legal in the discharge of his duties.

He, however, added that bringing the former minister to justice was still far from reality, given the fact that she was out of Nigeria’s jurisdiction and the challenges associated with bringing her home to face justice.

The chairman said: “There are several cases surrounding Diezani’s case. I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot. In one of the cases, we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 property in Nigeria valued at about $80 million. We have done quite a bit on that.

“The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC bribery, is also ongoing across the federation. We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country, and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned.’’