200-Level Ondo Varsity Student Commits Suicide

It is a black Eid el-Fitri in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko community as a 200-level student of the institution has committed suicide.

20-year-old Feranmi Fasunle of the Department of Political Science was reported to have taken a poisonous chemical which resulted in her death.

According to a source from the university community, the deceased took the poison in her room and started gasping for breath.

She was rushed to the University’s Health Centre from where she was referred to other hospitals but she died this morning.

The spokesperson of the university, Victor Akinpelumi confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He expressed sadness on the incident, noting that the reasons for her action remained unknown but sources said it might be connected to a failed relationship.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria has the highest suicidal rate among African countries in 2016 with over 17,000 lives lost to suicide.