$65m Fraud: Presidency Breaks Silence On Allegation Against Buhari’s Son-in-law

The presidency on Friday night broke its silence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo declared wanted for alleged $65m fraud.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had Kumo wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, USD65 million.

Reacting to reports, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said said Kumo was not an in-law to Buhari as being painted in various reports.

He said bringing Buhari into the story was an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

According to him, “A running story to the effect that the ICPC had declared “an in-law of the President” wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money , USD65 million to be exact.

“This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.”

Shehu said to set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

He stated that while at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting,” he added.

Shehu said the President’s position at all times was that the law be allowed to take its course.

He said as it is well known of him, Buhari would not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved.