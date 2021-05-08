8 Killed, 36 Injured As Trailer Falls Off Osun Flyover

Eight persons died in an accident on Osogbo-Ibadan road on Saturday when a trailer fell from a flyover bridge.

The trailer which carried kegs of palm oil and 61 males lost control while ascending the bridge.

The men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, policemen and officials of the Osun State Ambulance Service arrived at the scene on time to rescue the victims.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim while confirmed the incident to newsmen sympathized with the families of those that lost their lives and those injured.

Speaking through the FRSC Public Relations Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, the Sector Commander said the Volvo trailer with registration KMC 35 ZJ while ascending the flyover bridge fell sideways into the side drainage, throwing off the kegs of palm oil over the passengers and killed eight of them in the process.

The injured victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital and the State Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo while the dead victims were taken to the mortuary.