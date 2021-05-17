‘97% Of Your Side Chicks Will Abandon You; Invest In Your Wives’ – Actress Chita Agwu Johnson Tells Men

Nollywood actress, Chita Agwu Johnson has advised married men to invest in their wives instead of spending their hard-earned money on side chicks.
The movie star took to her Instagram Stories to dish out the piece of advice.
According to the actress, 97% of side chicks will abandon a man when he encounters financial difficulties while his wife will continue to feed and support him.
In her words:
“As a man, when things go down financially for you, only your wife will feed you, 97% of your side chicks will abandon you. Invest in her”
See her post below: