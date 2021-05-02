Abducted Plateau Student Rescued Three Days After Kidnap

The abducted student of Kings School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State has regained freedom.

Spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ibrahim Shittu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He stated that the student identified as Kelvin Eze was rescued by troops on Saturday night.

Recall that gunmen had in the early hours of April 29 kidnapped the students in Capro.

However, three of the students escaped while one remained in captivity.

He expressed that the rescue operation was achieved through the sustained search and rescue efforts of the troops, adding that no ransom was paid to secure the student’s release.

According to the military spokesman, the rescued student is in good health condition and has since been reunited with other students in the college.