Actor Alex Ekubo Proposes To His Longtime Girlfriend

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu in the United States.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 3, 2021 to share a photo of himself and Acholonu with the caption:

” I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me… ❤️💍”

“& I said YES to the Love of my life @alexxekubo 💍❤️ #Falexx“, Fancy also wrote on her Instagram page as she shared a photo showing them together on the night of the proposal.

Celebrities and fans have congratulated the Port Harcourt-born actor on his engagement to the US-based entrepreneur.