Actor Junior Pope’s Wife Gifts Him N1M, PS5 On His Birthday

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope has received gifts from his wife on his birthday, Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a video clip showing him excitedly going through the birthday presents with his friends and colleagues on a movie set.

“Birthday Came Early……..One Million Naira Cash Birthday Gift From Wify, @dopeevents007 ,A PlayStation (PS 5) And An Armani Wristwatch ……..Join Me In Thanking God For A Wife Like This 👆 Filming At A Location And Wify @dopeevents007 Surprised Me With Some Friends; God Bless You All“, he wrote.

The actor could be heard saying his wife is a phenomenal woman in the video.

