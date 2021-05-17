Actor Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates Wife On Her Birthday

Popular top Yoruba actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has penned a sweet note for his wife, Omolara Akanke on her birthday, Monday, May 17, 2021.

The movie star and filmmaker shared a picture of his gorgeous wife on his Instagram page and captioned it:

“The Most Special, Befitting, Adorable and Awesome Birthday shout out to my adorable wife. The One who complete me. You surely know how Special you are to me Omolara. Thanks for being so wonderful over the years. I love you dearly Akanke.

Happy Birthday To You My Love. You mean the world to me and the world knows. Ibanuje koni je tie titi aye”. “Wase opo odun laye Olori Ademola ❤. Long life, Good Health and Everlasting Happiness ❤❤❤🎂❤❤❤.”

See his post below: