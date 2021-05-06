Actor Somadina Adinma Acquires New Car Ahead Of His Birthday

Nollywood actor, Somadina Adinma, has acquired a brand new car for himself ahead of his 22nd birthday on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The movie star and model shared a picture of the new whip on his Instagram page and captioned it:

“Bought myself a small birthday gift #8thMay”

The 2019 black Toyota Rav 4 he acquired is reportedly worth N21 million.

Read Also: ‘Dating A Lady Who Can’t Help You When You’re Broke Is A Waste Of Time’: Somadina

Information Nigeria recalls the actor bared his mind on dating at some point when he wrote via his Snapchat account that it is a waste of time for a man to date a lady who can’t be of financial help to him when he is broke.

See his post below: