Actor Yomi Fabiyi Calls For Release Of Baba Ijesha

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has called for the release of his colleague, Baba Ijesha who has been accused of child molestation by comedienne Princess.

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, May 8, 2021, the Yoruba movie star says that Baba Ijesha’s rights should not be abused.

Read Also: What Yomi Fabiyi Is Doing Is Called ‘Victim Intimidation’ And It Could Send Him To Jail – Toni Payne

“Release Baba Ijesha on bail now! It is against the law to hold any suspect down longer than allowed under our law without trial/bail bail for any bailable offense in Nigeria. To continue to hold him is against his fundamental rights. It is injustice and abuse of power. Do not indulge it. No more police illegal detentions. Know your rights and fight for it“, he wrote.

See his post below: