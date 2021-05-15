Actress Ada Ameh Celebrates As She Clocks New Age

Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has expressed her joy as she turns a year older on her birthday, Saturday, May, 15, 2021.

Flooding her Instagram feed with beautiful photos and video clips of herself, the ‘The Johnsons’ star basks in the euphoria of her special day.

“Fams permit me to flod the Internet 😊 my birthday is tomorrow & I have never been like this all my life. God has been too good to me so I just have to be Kind to myself!! How do I LOOK?😊😊😊“, she wrote on Friday night.

“Glory be to God almighty 🙏 I am +1 today Fams join me in thanking God. Happy“, she wrote as caption on Saturday morning.

