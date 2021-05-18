Actress Damilola Adegbite Celebrates 36th Birthday

Damilola Ayomide
Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 with a stunning photo of herself.

The movie star and mother of one took to her Instagram page to share the beautiful studio portrait.

Birthday girl 🎈“, she simply captioned the photo.

Birthday wishes have been dropped in the comments section by her fans and colleagues.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress sparked controversies after she wiped her page clear of all her photos and posted a cryptic meme that reads:

Trust no one

The move had fans wondering if she was going through a tough time or it was a publicity stunt.

See her post below:

The actress’s post

