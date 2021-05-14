Actress Eve Esin Blasts Troll Who Asked Why She Always Sleeps In Hotels

Popular Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, has descended heavily on a troll who asked her why she always sleeps in hotels.

The troll commented on the actress’s recent Instagram post. He wrote:

“@eveesin always staying in a hotel don’t u have a house of ur own?”

Irked by his audacity to imply such of her, the Akwa Ibom State-born movie star started off by calling him a fool before stating that her profession as an actress necessitates such.

“fool. I work round the clock in different states. I won’t be busy filming and cashing out if I lounge at home. Receive sense.”

See the exchange below: