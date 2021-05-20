Actress Yvonne Jegede Remembers Late Bukky Ajayi

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has remembered late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself with the late veteran actress who is also her former mother-in-law and her son’s grandmother.

She tagged the post, ‘Memory Lane’ and wrote:

“For so many reasons I miss this great woman so much. I wish you were here to see your grandson @xavierjegede_f. Mama, we miss you, and I have no idea why I’m so emotional tonight. I miss you Mama.

I know you loved me like yours and took me like yours. I will forever remember you Mama B, especially your last days. Xavier will be proud to know about you. #Family #Grandma #MotherInLaw #Love #Kisses #Life #ForeverInOurHearts #BukkyAjayi #Actors”

Bukky Ajayi was her estranged husband, actor Olakunle Abounce Fawole’s mother.

