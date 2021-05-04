‘After Deceiving Young Girls, Now You Want Love’ – Actress Uche Ebere Slams Toke Makinwa

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere has knocked Toke Makinwa over her recent tweet that she is hungry for love.

Taking to her Instagram page, the veteran movie star states that the media personality has misled young girls with her past social media posts on how she is complete without a man.

Ebere further added that money is not the most important thing that a woman needs.

“I don’t need a man, I can be without a man, what a man can do woman can do better, husband is not an achievement, blablablablablabla, Osetigo deceiving young girls, but when they reach a certain age, they will now realize that a man is very important in a woman’s life…“, she wrote.

