Again, Gunmen Attack Akwa Ibom Police Stations, Kill Officer

One police officer, Edogi Bassey, has been killed in the early hours of Wednesday as gunmen attacked two police stations in Akwa Ibom State.

The officer was killed after the gunmen around 6.30 am attacked Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

A portion of the police station was also razed by the gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident to newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

“At about 6:30 a.m. today, armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 Rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

“The undaunted and vigilant Police Officers on duty gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Set NDLEA Office Ablaze

Unfortunately, a dedicated Officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was touched,” MacDon said.

He added that the gunmen also attacked Ika Division but were successfully repelled by the officers, “without loss of lives or arms. ”