Akeredolu: Buhari Can’t Ignore Call For Dialogue, Restructuring, Northern Governors Support Us

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot ignore the calls for restructuring of the nation.

He expressed confidence that President Buhari will consider the demand for a national dialogue and the establishment of state police.

He made this comment during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday night.

Akeredolu stated that it is highly unlikely that the presidency will ignore the southern governors.

He said: “Getting a presidential buy-in might be some cause for concern, but 17 governors from the south… I believe that whatever we have said should be given some weight, it must be something that has to be considered. That means the presidency will look at it and consider it. The number is large. It is more or less like half of us.

“I know that if we had called our brothers in the middle belt, they would have signed up to this. I even know that there are some of our brothers even in the north that would have signed up to this communique, who also believe that the time has come for us to have dialogue.

“I know Mr president. He gets this. It has to be considered. It must be considered. Because the number of governors involved are not one you can just push aside. When you talk about this dialogue, it is a matter of serious concern to us. It is not a parlour gossip. It is a matter that came from serious, in-depth discussion of governors.”

Akeredolu also expressed optimism that the northern governors will support the position of their southern counterparts.