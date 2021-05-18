‘All I Want To Do Is Take Care Of My Husband And Son’ – Olakunle Churchill’s Wife, Actress Rosy Meurer

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Olakunle Churchill’s current wife, actress Rosy Meurer has said that all she wants to do is take care of her husband and son.

The movie star and mother of one took to her Instagram page to state this.

Meurer also revealed that she has found true love in her husband and pure love with her son.

Read AlsoOlakunle Churchill Celebrates Rosy Meurer On Mother’s Day

The family you come from is important, but the family you create is your number one priority. Motherhood has changed my mindset and the way I view life. All I want to do is take care of my son and husband. In my husband I know TRUE LOVE ❤️In my son I know PURE LOVE #UnconditionalLove“, she wrote.

See her post below:

The actress’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here