‘All I Want To Do Is Take Care Of My Husband And Son’ – Olakunle Churchill’s Wife, Actress Rosy Meurer

Olakunle Churchill’s current wife, actress Rosy Meurer has said that all she wants to do is take care of her husband and son.

The movie star and mother of one took to her Instagram page to state this.

Meurer also revealed that she has found true love in her husband and pure love with her son.

“The family you come from is important, but the family you create is your number one priority. Motherhood has changed my mindset and the way I view life. All I want to do is take care of my son and husband. In my husband I know TRUE LOVE ❤️In my son I know PURE LOVE #UnconditionalLove“, she wrote.

See her post below: